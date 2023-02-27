Daily Thread: 27 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Seven points behind Barcelona

The good news is that Barcelona lose to Almería at home and the gap is now 7 points. Hopefully, this result will shake Barcelona confidence (it’s the second defeat in a row - they were knocked out of Europa League by Manchester United) for the first leg of CDR semifinal.

As there was no training session yesterday, the preparations for the Barça game begins today.

Comparing with last season, Real Madrid have made only one point less at the same moment. The big difference is that Barcelona scored more 24 points this season.

Another Brazilian kid target...

Real Madrid have targeted Flamengo’s 18-year-old Matheus França. His release clause is €200M.



First trophy for Casemiro and Varane with Manchest United

Manchester United, with the help of Casemiro and Varane, won 2-0 against Newcastle United and lift their first trophy since 2017.