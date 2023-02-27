Dortmund will try to extend Bellingham’s contract, says Borussia’s sporting director

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl talked to Bild and shared some thoughts about Jude Bellingham’s future. Apparently, the talented and young midfielder has not told Dortmund that he wants to leave the club next summer, which means that the German side could still try to extend his contract.

“At some point, probably, Bellingham will come to us and say ‘I want to do something different,’ but maybe he will also say ‘No, I want to stay and extend my contract,’ so we will try to sign him to a contract extension,” said Kehl.

Bild’s report suggests that Dortmund will offer him a new deal which would expire in 2026, with the midfielder earning close to €15 million/year. That potential new contract would force Bellingham’s many suitors to increase their offers, as the midfielder would not have a single year left on his deal as he currently has.