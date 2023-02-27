 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atletico president Cerezo: ”It seemed to me that it was a very harsh red card for Correa”

Atletico’s camp continues to discuss Gil Manzano’s decisions in the Madrid Derby

Matthew James Doherty Presentation For Atletico De Madrid Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

In an interview with Radio Marca today, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo took the opportunity to discuss what his club feels was an injustice that they suffered in Saturday night’s Madrid Derby at the Bernabeu.

The game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, which ended 1 - 1, had a controversial moment when Angel Correa was sent off for an elbow on Antonio Rudiger. After the match, several Atletico players, as well as head coach Diego Simeone, complained about the call.

Today, Cerezo extended the complaint.

“It seemed to me that it was a very harsh red card,” Cerezo said. “It could have been a yellow card and nothing would have happened. 14 plays of those happen in each game but you cannot know the intensity of the nudge, it has to be judged by the referee”.

Cerezo feels like his club are doing their part in ‘fighting to make things clean’.

“After the game we expressed what we thought we had to express,” Cerezo explained. “We expressed on behalf of the club what all the Atlético de Madrid fans suffered. We will continue fighting so that everything is clean in the world of football and there is no no problem”.

