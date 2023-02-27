Lewandowski injured, will miss Thursday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski will not be available for Thursday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals which will be played at the Camp Nou. Key starters Pedri and Ousmane Dembele will also miss the game.

Thursday’s El Clasico will be a brilliant opportunity for Real Madrid to make a statement and put some pressure on Barcelona for the remainder of the season. Xavi’s side wasted a good chance to increase their lead in La Liga table to 10 points after losing to Almeria last night, so Madrid should do everything in their power to build some separation and a decent lead on aggregate for the return leg.

Lewandowski is expected to recover in time for March 19th’s El Clasico in La Liga, but his absence in this first leg could be decisive as Madrid try to conquer the Camp Nou.