Vinicius Junior to be offered the number 7 shirt next season—report

Despite a season full of ups and downs, Vinicius Junior has once again proven to be one of the best young players on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti dubbed him as the most decisive player in the world following the Brazilian’s electric performance vs Liverpool. Now at the tender age of 22, Vinicius Junior is one of the on-field leaders of this Real Madrid team. It is the Brazilian’s goals, assists, ball-carrying sequences, relentless sprints toward the opposition goal, and mentality that help drive the team forward and win games. In the course of his five seasons with the club, Vinicius has evolved into the club’s franchise player.

A new report from Bruno Andrade of UOL Sport in Brazil, states that the club are now looking at the possibility of offering their star player the number 7 shirt. The number 7 shirt is historic at Real Madrid, worn by legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Butragueño, Amancio, Juanito, and Raymond Kopa. Real Madrid want to reward the Brazilian for his on-field efforts and give the player even more prominence — a symbol of his stature and growth at the club.

Many important squad numbers will likely free up in the next few years with Karim Benzema (9), Luka Modric (10), Toni Kroos (8), and Nacho (6) all at the twilight of their career. It is unclear if Vinicius Junior would want to take the number 7 or wait for one of the aforementioned numbers. Either way, the Brazilian has earned the right to choose and will likely be a future captain alongside Fede Valverde.