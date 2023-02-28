 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 28 February 2023

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Valyrian Steel, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Training

The Best

Once again, Messi won FIFA The Best. Even if we can say Benzema’s season was much better than Messi, it’s not a surprise that Messi won after winning WC.

Probably most unexpected was Emi Martinez (and not Courtois) winning the FIFA Best GoalKeeper of the Year award.

Scaloni won Fifa The Best coach of the year.

FIFA FIFPRO XI

Modric was included in the FIFPRO XI of the year for the 6th time. In contrast, it is Casemiro first appearance. Valverde and Rudiger were also nominated (but not included in the XI).

Thoughts? Where is Vini?

The difference between FIFPROXI and FIFA The Best awards:

