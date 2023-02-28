Daily Thread: 28 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training

| Mendy has started training with the ball, he’s in the final stages of his recovery process. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 27, 2023

The Best

Once again, Messi won FIFA The Best. Even if we can say Benzema’s season was much better than Messi, it’s not a surprise that Messi won after winning WC.

Probably most unexpected was Emi Martinez (and not Courtois) winning the FIFA Best GoalKeeper of the Year award.

Scaloni won Fifa The Best coach of the year.

FIFA FIFPRO XI

Modric was included in the FIFPRO XI of the year for the 6th time. In contrast, it is Casemiro first appearance. Valverde and Rudiger were also nominated (but not included in the XI).

Thoughts? Where is Vini?

FIFA added a 4th attacker in the World XI but still no space for Vinicius Jr. Champions League winner, La Liga winner, UEFA Super Cup winner, Club World Cup winner along with 54 G/A. pic.twitter.com/HK072QrnoB — TC (@totalcristiano) February 27, 2023

The difference between FIFPROXI and FIFA The Best awards: