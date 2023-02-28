Referee named for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Semifinals

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero as the man in charge of Thursday’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, which will be played at the Camp Nou.

Munuera Montero has only been in charge of one El Clasico in his career. It was in last season’s Spanish Supercup Semifinals played in Saudi Arabia, which ended in a 3-2 win for Real Madrid in extra-time. He’s officiated 13 games where Real Madrid were playing and Los Blancos have a record of 11-1-1 with him in charge.

Both teams will need Munuera Montero to do a good job as this El Clasico is expected to be a very intense and crucial one, given what’s at stake. It’s clear that Munuera Montero will have to make some important and controversial decisions throughout the course of the game, so both teams will be hoping to see a good performance from him.