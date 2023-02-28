Alaba explains FIFA The Best controversy after not voting for Benzema

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has published a thread on Twitter to explain why he didn’t vote for Karim Benzema during the FIFA The Best voting process. Alaba received heavy criticism —and even some despicable racist abuse— on Social Media after the votes became public and it was revealed that he voted for Messi first.

“Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that’s how it’s decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt,” wrote Alaba on his Twitter account.

Leo Messi ended up winning the award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, who led his team to a historic Champions League and La Liga double.