Rodrygo has resumed training — should be ready for Clasico

Good news today at Valdebebas as Real Madrid continue preparing for the upcoming Copa del Rey semi-finals (first leg) at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night: Rodrygo Goes has returned to training.

Leading up to today, Rodrygo, who had a torn left gluteus, was training inside on his own at Real Madrid City. But in Tuesday’s training session, the Brazilian — who was scheduled to be out for 10 days — resumed training normally with the rest of his teammates. That probably means he’ll make the squad list for Thursday’s Clasico unless things take a dramatic turn again. Rodrygo trained without problems like everyone else, and has been taken off the injury list.

The only players who didn’t train with the rest of the team were David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. The Austrain and Frenchman continue their recovery process from their respective injuries and trained on their own today.