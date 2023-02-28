Real Madrid to release streaming series on Apple TV chronicling 14th Champions League title

Apple TV+ have set the date on a release of a new soccer documentary dubbed, “Real Madrid: Until The End,” which is introduced by David Beckham and will be released globally on March 10th.

The documentary will focus on Real Madrid’s unprecedented and historic path to their 14th UEFA Champions League title. The series will have a total of three episodes. The teaser already features interviews from Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and is introduced by David Beckham.

“Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and skeptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title,” reads the summary for the new documentary.

“The path to a 14th title has never been steeper,” David Beckham narrates in the trailer. “Many doubted it but not this coach, not these players and definitely not these fans. This is no ordinary club. This is Real Madrid.”

This will be Apple TV’s third football related series after the releases of “Ted Lasso” and “Super League: the War for Football”. Real Madrid fans will be eagerly anticipating the release and hope the series can match expectations.