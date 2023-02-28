Identified fan in Mallorca who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius has been fined and banned

After Real Madrid lost to Mallorca on February 5th, the Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sports started an investigation to identify a fan in the stadium who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius Jr.

The investigation has now concluded. After identifying the fan, the Commission has now also issued a punishment and released the following statement after their meeting today:

“A fine of 4,000 euros, and prohibition of access to sports venues for a period of 12 months, to an individual who was identified as the author of the racist insults made against the Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior in the RCD Malllorca - Real Madrid CF match, held on February 5”.

The fine and ban are slightly more severe than what the National Police had originally suggested (3, 000 Euros and six months ban according to Spanish media outlet Marca).

Hopefully the action will help with the slow process of eradicating racism in Spanish football.