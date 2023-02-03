 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Valencia; La Liga 2022 - 2023

Kiyan and Matt break down an eventful game at the Bernabeu

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Valencia
  • Real Madrid’s first half performance
  • Valencia’s brutal performance
  • How we controlled the game without conceding chances
  • Dani Ceballos’s performance
  • Eduardo Camavinga at LB — how long will this last?
  • Eder Militao’s injury
  • Antonio Rudiger’s form
  • Gabriel Paulista’s challenge and punishment
  • Revisiting the Joao Cancelo thing
  • Would Jumal Musialia be a good / realistic signing?
  • Nacho Fernandez’s performance
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid