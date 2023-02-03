Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Valencia; La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Valencia

Real Madrid’s first half performance

Valencia’s brutal performance

How we controlled the game without conceding chances

Dani Ceballos’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga at LB — how long will this last?

Eder Militao’s injury

Antonio Rudiger’s form

Gabriel Paulista’s challenge and punishment

Revisiting the Joao Cancelo thing

Would Jumal Musialia be a good / realistic signing?

Nacho Fernandez’s performance

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)