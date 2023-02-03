 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 3 February 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Valencia - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Another Three Points

Per usual, Real Madrid suffered until they didn’t. A tepid first half suddenly became frantic in the second half as Asensio scored a classic golazo, Vini changed his boots, Paulista lost his mind, and Ceballos dominated the midfield.

But At What Cost?

The injury trend sadly continued. Militao, Benzema, and Kroos were subbed with potential knocks. It appears that the Benzema and Kroos subs were precautionary, but Militao’s is something of concern that we will need to continue monitoring throughout the weekend.

A Bit of Good News Though!

Appreciation Posts

