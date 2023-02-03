Daily Thread: 3 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Another Three Points

Per usual, Real Madrid suffered until they didn’t. A tepid first half suddenly became frantic in the second half as Asensio scored a classic golazo, Vini changed his boots, Paulista lost his mind, and Ceballos dominated the midfield.

Dani Ceballos vs Valencia:



- 103 passes completed (95%)

- 4/6 dribbles completed

- 10 duels won

- 2 interceptions

- 2 tackles pic.twitter.com/b3aocOYxqk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2023

But At What Cost?

The injury trend sadly continued. Militao, Benzema, and Kroos were subbed with potential knocks. It appears that the Benzema and Kroos subs were precautionary, but Militao’s is something of concern that we will need to continue monitoring throughout the weekend.

| Ancelotti: "Militao is injured. It's more serious than Benzema's injury. Militao will NOT play on Sunday. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2023

A Bit of Good News Though!

| Ancelotti: "Alaba returns to play on Sunday." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2023

Appreciation Posts