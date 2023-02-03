 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid injury updates: Militao likely out of the FIFA Club World Cup

Alaba should be back on Sunday, Ancelotti revealed.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Eder Militao and Karim Benzema were forced to leave Thursday’s match against Valencia with physical problems. Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed how both players felt during his post-match press conference.

While Ancelotti said that Benzema’s discomfort doesn’t look serious, meaning that he should be able to play against Mallorca on Sunday, he also explained that Militao will have to miss that game.

With David Alaba’s upcoming return —it looks like he should be back for Sunday’s match—, Militao won’t be rushed back and will likely get some rest during the FIFA Club World Cup next week. Militao has been the best defender all season long and his presence for the Champions League tie against Liverpool will be crucial, so Ancelotti and his coaching staff will let him recover properly, club sources told Managing Madrid.

The general feeling in the club is that Militao’s injury isn’t very serious, but taking a cautious approach makes sense.

