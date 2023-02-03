Preview, Squad List, Team News: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Matchday 18 of Liga F brings us the second encounter between Valencia and Real Madrid for the 2022/23 season.

In the first match between these two teams, Real Madrid won 2-0 on Alfredo Di Stefano with the goals of Teresa and Nahikari in matchday 2. Valencia is currently on the 7th place, only 1 point behind Madrid’s previous opponent in the league - Real Sociedad. They won three of their last five games. Las Blancas have climbed up to the second place after defeating Real Sociedad in the midweek game keeping their win streak in the league alive.

Even though Real Madrid managed to win with 2 goals difference and a clean sheet the last time, it was a different story when they played each other last season on Valencia’s ground. The game ended without any goals on either side with Madrid missing most of their chances and the rest of them being well-defended by the compact defense Valencia put up.

“We know it’s going to be a complicated game. They have won most of their games at home, but we are in a good dynamic too. We are on a 9-match win streak, and we’re very determined to get these three points,” speaks Ivana Andrés for Real Madrid TV.

The kick-off is on Saturday, February 4th at 18:15 CET (12:15pm ET).

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Maite (unknown)

Almost full squad available for the game against Valencia. Only Maite is missing after being seen in training in the video Real Madrid put up. Another change from the previous squad list is the absence of academy players Camacho and Partido.