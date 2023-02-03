Managing Madrid Podcast: Should Real Madrid’s board be more ruthless?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez’s position in the team

Will Vinicius Tobias play an important role?

Is the club not as ruthless as they used to be?

Do Vazquez and Carvajal have value on the market ? *

Mariano’s salary

Who will take the Real Madrid DNA mantle? *

Is City a better choice than Liverpool for Bellingham?

Should Carvajal have entered the field over Vallejo?

Are Barca’s results sustainable? *

The state of the pitch at the Bernabeu

Paul Burgess shoutout

Biggest NBA all star snub

Real Madrid were offered Cancelo but said no

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)