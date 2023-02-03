Real Madrid and Dani Ceballos expected to reach renewal agreement in coming weeks—report

Dani Ceballos and Real Madrid are expected to find an agreement on a new four-year contract renewal in the next few weeks, according to various reports from Spanish media including MARCA, Revelo, and El Debate.

The former Betis midfielder has impressed fans, coaches, and the Real Madrid board in recent weeks with his on-field performances. Ceballos has shown his class, leadership qualities, impressive energy and fitness levels, and his capacity to do the defensive dirty work. He has forced his way into Ancelotti’s midfield rotation. Against Valencia on Thursday night, the Santiago Bernabeu chanted Ceballos’ name, asking him to stay: “Ceballos, Quedate”. It seems the Bernabeu faithful will get their wish.

The player is expected to see a salary raise with his new contract, but the financials were never a hurdle for club or player. The midfielder has earned his latest contract proposal and has made his intentions clear over the last few weeks:

“There is no bigger club than Madrid. I have four months left on my contract, but I am going to give everything to show that I want to stay here. I have to grit my teeth and show that I have the level to play here”, the midfielder explained.

Now 26-years-old, Dani Ceballos wants to spend his peak years being an important part of Real Madrid.