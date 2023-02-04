Las Blancas Podcast: Toletti is back!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Natalia Arroyo’s Real Sociedad.

Talking points:

Toril’s lineup selection and Kenti’s return to the lineup

Real Sociedad’s downturn this season compared to last season and their run of form

Unsettled start for both teams

Real Madrid’s off-ball scheme disrupting Real Sociedad’s 2+1 buildup

Rocío’s goal and Weir’s brilliant delivery from set-piece

Natalia Arroyo’s scheme on our goal kicks

Esther’s goal and brilliant individual play by Toletti and Athenea

Athenea’s goal from high turnover situation

Maite’s introduction to half-time

Real Madrid and the curse of defending corners

Esther’s play with back to goal and ability to disrupt the organized backline

Athenea’s beautiful cross and Esther’s work in the fourth goal

Freja’s introduction to manage the game

The biomechanics of Weir’s ball reception

Toletti’s return to form and numbers from this game

