Las Blancas Podcast: Toletti is back!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Natalia Arroyo’s Real Sociedad.
Talking points:
- Toril’s lineup selection and Kenti’s return to the lineup
- Real Sociedad’s downturn this season compared to last season and their run of form
- Unsettled start for both teams
- Real Madrid’s off-ball scheme disrupting Real Sociedad’s 2+1 buildup
- Rocío’s goal and Weir’s brilliant delivery from set-piece
- Natalia Arroyo’s scheme on our goal kicks
- Esther’s goal and brilliant individual play by Toletti and Athenea
- Athenea’s goal from high turnover situation
- Maite’s introduction to half-time
- Real Madrid and the curse of defending corners
- Esther’s play with back to goal and ability to disrupt the organized backline
- Athenea’s beautiful cross and Esther’s work in the fourth goal
- Freja’s introduction to manage the game
- The biomechanics of Weir’s ball reception
- Toletti’s return to form and numbers from this game
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
