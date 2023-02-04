Valencia vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Matchday 18 of Liga F brings us the second encounter between Valencia and Real Madrid for the 2022/23 season.

In Real Madrid’s debut in the new professional Liga F, they faced Valencia and the white team won 2-0 on Alfredo Di Stefano with the goals of Teresa and Nahikari.

Even though Real Madrid managed to win with 2 goals difference and a clean sheet the last time, it was a different story when they would play each other in Valencia. Las Blancas have never won on Antonio Puchades and they’re looking for their first win on Valencia’s home ground.

“We know it’s going to be a complicated game. They have won most of their games at home, but we are in a good dynamic too. We are on a 9-match win streak, and we’re very determined to get these three points,” speaks Ivana Andrés for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15pm ET)

Venue: Antonio Puchades

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube