Starting Lineups: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

No changes. Toletti’s third start in a row.

By kanifroh
Real Madrid V Atletico De Madrid - La Liga F Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Alberto Toril has decided to keep the exact same line-up he put up in the midweek game against Real Sociedad. It’s a regular formation with 4 at the back that turns from 4-4-2 off the ball to 4-2-3-1 with the ball. With Olga and Kenti together in the lineup, it’s a balance between defense and offense because the two fullbacks are very experienced in attack and take turns in who will be going up and who will stay behind with the center backs.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Ivana, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Valencia XI: Enith, Pujadas, B. Beltrán, M. Molina, M. Carro, Asun, Fiamma, M. Portales, Bakker, Anita Marcos, Ainhoa

Subs: Cosette; Salmi, Angy, Pauleta, Chacón, Altuve, A. Torrodá, M. Jiménez, Olga, S. Tamarit, Sandra

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 04/02/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15pm ET)

Venue: Antonio Puchades

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

