Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Mallorca

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s away match against Mallorca in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Asensio, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano.

Alaba is back with the team and neither Karim Benzema nor Eder Militao will be available. Real Madrid won’t have a deep squad for this one and Ancelotti will have his hands full picking the starting lineup.

Will Alaba play on the left side of the defensive line or will the Italian coach keep trusting Camavinga for that spot? Will Tchouameni return to the starting lineup? What about Valverde? Is Ceballos set to return to the bench?

One thing is clear. Real Madrid should be able to beat Mallorca, even away from the Bernabeu. Will they be able to keep their solid momentum going?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/05/2022

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Son Mox, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.