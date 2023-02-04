OFFICIAL: Eden Hazard injury report

Real Madrid have published the following report on attacker Eden Hazard, who is currently out with a knee injury.

After the tests carried out today on Eden Hazard by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee and is under observation.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Hazard just can’t catch a break. Not only he’s not getting minutes at all, he also can’t stay healthy. At this point, it’s clear that Real Madrid will try to part ways with Hazard next summer, possibly establishing that particular goal as a priority for them.

It will be up to Hazard to accept his current situation and look for minutes and a new contract elsewhere, given that he will still have one more year left on his contract with the club.

While Hazard is part of the roster, he is not an active member of the squad.