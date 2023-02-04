Player Ratings: Valencia 1 - 6 Real Madrid; Liga F

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 8/10: Was solid and made some saves early on while Real Madrid were under pressure in the first 15 minutes. Couldn’t do much on the goal she conceded.

RB: Kenti Robles - 8/10: First goal of the season for her, does not score much but was a constant threat down the right overlapping and providing crosses for Esther and Weir. Solid defensively too. Captain's performance.

CB: Kathellen - 8/10: Rock solid at the back and ever improving in her ball distribution.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 8/10: Another monster performance, has been quietly going about delivering monstrous performances at the back all season.

LB: Olga Carmona - 7/10: Slowly getting up to speed and was good a constant supply of energy and grit on the left.

CDM: Sandie Toletti - 8/10: Slowly getting back to her brilliant best, completely bossed the Midfield.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 8/10: Started as a double 6 and then switched to the left flank in the second half. Scored a wonderful goal to give Real Madrid a cushion at the break. An accomplished performance from her all round.

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 7/10: Got the ball rolling with a brilliant assist for Weir's first and was hard working going forward and tracking back to help Kenti. Completed 3/5 attempted dribbles.

AM: Caroline Weir - 10/10: No words can do justice to her performance 3 goals, 1 Assist, Sublime, Stupendous, Amazing. Oh, she's now on double digits in goals and assists.

LW: Naomie Feller - 7/10: Busy hard working and always a constant threat with her directness, physicality and pace. Had a huge hand in Kenti's goal.

CF: Esther González - 8/10: Scored her customary goal and is in a rich vein of goal scoring form netting in the last 6 games. Shes now on 15 goals in the league. The Pichichi battle is on.

SUBSTITUTES

Teresa Abelleira - 6/10 (replaced Athenea 45'): She came on and controlled the tempo of the game almost scored from two long range chances she had outside the box.

Freja Siri - 6/10 (replaced Toletti 61' ): Provided defensive stability and sprayed passes with doing her defensive work. Had a good shot but it went narrowly wide.

Nahikari García - 5/10 (replaced Esther 61'): Worked hard, was full of running and got an assist for her efforts.

Caroline Møller - 5/10 (replaced Feller 75'): Brought some fresh legs in the right wing.

Sofie Svava - 5/10 (replaced Olga 75'): Came in to give Olga some rest and went about her job with minimum fuss.