Daily Thread: 4 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Hazard is injured...again.

Hazard journey at Real Madrid really turned into a bad and unlucky one. Even without getting minutes, he is injured again. Real Madrid has played 9 games in 2023; Hazard only played about 70 minutes vs Cacereño.

OFFICIAL: Eden Hazard is injured.



"After the tests carried out today on Eden Hazard, he has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee." pic.twitter.com/yShoKVgzPa — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023

Squad list for Mallorca game

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid squad to face Mallorca.



❌️ HAZARD, Benzema, Militao, Mendy, Lucas Vazquez pic.twitter.com/33xumkq4Kz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023

Poll Time

Here in Brazil there is a narrative the European clubs do not play the Fifa World Cup for real. What do think as a Real Madrid fan?

Poll Do you think Fifa World Cup is an important title? This poll is closed 21% Yes, it’s the most important of the season (12 votes)

1% Kind of, it is not the most important, but it is more important than La Liga (1 vote)

35% Not much, but it is more important than CDR (20 votes)

41% No at all, I won’t mind the result either way. (23 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Sorry for the late thread, guys!