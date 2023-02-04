Daily Thread: 4 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Hazard is injured...again.
Hazard journey at Real Madrid really turned into a bad and unlucky one. Even without getting minutes, he is injured again. Real Madrid has played 9 games in 2023; Hazard only played about 70 minutes vs Cacereño.
OFFICIAL: Eden Hazard is injured.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023
"After the tests carried out today on Eden Hazard, he has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee." pic.twitter.com/yShoKVgzPa
Squad list for Mallorca game
OFFICIAL: Real Madrid squad to face Mallorca.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023
❌️ HAZARD, Benzema, Militao, Mendy, Lucas Vazquez pic.twitter.com/33xumkq4Kz
Poll Time
Here in Brazil there is a narrative the European clubs do not play the Fifa World Cup for real. What do think as a Real Madrid fan?
Poll
Do you think Fifa World Cup is an important title?
This poll is closed
-
21%
Yes, it’s the most important of the season
-
1%
Kind of, it is not the most important, but it is more important than La Liga
-
35%
Not much, but it is more important than CDR
-
41%
No at all, I won’t mind the result either way.
