Daily Thread: 4 February 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Hazard is injured...again.

Hazard journey at Real Madrid really turned into a bad and unlucky one. Even without getting minutes, he is injured again. Real Madrid has played 9 games in 2023; Hazard only played about 70 minutes vs Cacereño.

Squad list for Mallorca game

Poll Time

Here in Brazil there is a narrative the European clubs do not play the Fifa World Cup for real. What do think as a Real Madrid fan?

Poll

Do you think Fifa World Cup is an important title?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Yes, it’s the most important of the season
    (12 votes)
  • 1%
    Kind of, it is not the most important, but it is more important than La Liga
    (1 vote)
  • 35%
    Not much, but it is more important than CDR
    (20 votes)
  • 41%
    No at all, I won’t mind the result either way.
    (23 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Sorry for the late thread, guys!

