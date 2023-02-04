Javier Aguirre: “I’m not happy that Militao and Benzema got injured”

Mallorca head coach Javier Aguirre spoke to the media in a pre-game press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Real Madrid tomorrow. Aguirre spoke about his team’s morale, Real Madrid’s injuries, and the conflict between Antonio Raillo and Vinicius Jr.

On the absence of Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr

“Benzema was the best player in the world last year since he won the Ballon d’Or. He is a player who is breaking goalscoring records at Real Madrid, which is no small thing. He is the captain and a bulwark. Militao is also important. I’m not happy that they got injured because we are work colleagues and it could happen to me tomorrow, but it is true that they are two important players for them. They are Madrid and they will play with eleven world-class cracks and it will be difficult”.

Mallorca’s morale

“The feeling is good because after the setback in Cádiz I think we have reflected. We saw what we did wrong and we hope it doesn’t happen again. There are good feelings, but Madrid always makes it difficult for you. Home or away they are the favourite. Surely we will suffer... but I have good feelings, yes.

“It’s one of the easiest matches in terms of motivation, there’s no need to tell them anything. They know that playing against Real Madrid is a unique opportunity and beating or drawing them will count for the rest of your days, because it is not easy to get your hands on them.”

The controversy surrounding Raillo and Vinicius

“My players are calm and warned. It is normal that within the game there are frictions or some extra words, but that is what the referee is for, to sanction.... I see Raíllo well, he is training calmly, he has played many games already and we have not touched on the subject. He knows what to say and when to say it, he’s an intelligent player.”