Daily Thread: 5 February 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Valencia - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

GAMEDAYYYYYYYY

Today is another opportunity for three points. A depleted Madrid squad will face Mallorca in an early day match. What are your predictions? What’s your predicted lineup? Will we close the gap with Barca?

FIFA Club World Cup Match Set

Another week and another trophy competition. Get excited to see Real Madrid play against Al Ahly next Wed!

Bellingham or Bust

Recent reports are stating that Real Madrid will seek to bolster the midfield with Jude Bellingham or no one. In my opinion, I’d rather have more established fullback options if we aren’t going to get Bellingham. However, a Plan C would still be nice lol.

