Daily Thread: 5 February 2023

GAMEDAYYYYYYYY

Today is another opportunity for three points. A depleted Madrid squad will face Mallorca in an early day match. What are your predictions? What’s your predicted lineup? Will we close the gap with Barca?

Modrić, Tchouameni, Ceballos in midfield tomorrow. Camavinga at LB. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023

FIFA Club World Cup Match Set

Another week and another trophy competition. Get excited to see Real Madrid play against Al Ahly next Wed!

OFFICIAL: Club World Cup semifinals fixtures.



Flamengo - Al Hilal

(Tuesday, Feb. 7)



Al Ahly - Real Madrid

(Wednesday, Feb. 8) pic.twitter.com/IjUmJPNEPV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023

Bellingham or Bust

Recent reports are stating that Real Madrid will seek to bolster the midfield with Jude Bellingham or no one. In my opinion, I’d rather have more established fullback options if we aren’t going to get Bellingham. However, a Plan C would still be nice lol.

| In the club, they are optimistic that Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2023