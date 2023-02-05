Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Mallorca and they’ll do so without key starters Eder Militao and Karim Benzema. Rodrygo will replace the Frenchman in the XI.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Mallorca predicted XI: Rajkovic, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Galarreta, Sanchez, Costa, Kadewere, Kang-In, Muriqi.

Real Madrid should be more than capable of beating Mallorca, but they might need some time to figure things out as they’re used to playing with Benzema leading the offense. Having Rodrygo there will not be the same, so Los Blancos will have to find a way to stay productive offensively.

This will be Real’s last game before heading to Morocco to play in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which means that they won’t play a La Liga game until Wednesday, February 15th, when they will host Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/05/2022

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Son Mox, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

