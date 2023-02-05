Mallorca vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Mallorca in what will be a very early kick-off for Los Blancos. Ancelotti isn’t pleased with the situation as his team were not even given 72 hours to recover from Thursday’s match against Valencia, but the schedule is not going to give Madrid any kind of break during this second half of the season.

Madrid will be without starters Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, although the coaching staff is hoping to see them recover in time for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Rodrygo will start as a striker, where he completed some very solid performances before the break.

Tchouameni should also make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last month with a calf injury. He played some minutes last Thursday and now he should be back for good given that he’s the only pure defensive midfielder Real Madrid have on their roster.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/05/2022

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.