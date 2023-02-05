CONFIRMED lineups: Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Mallorca starting XI (TBC): Rajkovic, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Galarreta, Sanchez, Costa, Kadewere, Kang-In, Muriqi.

As expected, Rodrygo Goes has been selected to replace Karim Benzema in the lineup. The Brazilian attacker completed some very good performances in that role during the first half of the season and it’s clear that coach Carlo Ancelotti trusts him to get the job done in that context.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/05/2022

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

