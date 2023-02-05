 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for this early kick-off.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Mallorca starting XI (TBC): Rajkovic, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Galarreta, Sanchez, Costa, Kadewere, Kang-In, Muriqi.

As expected, Rodrygo Goes has been selected to replace Karim Benzema in the lineup. The Brazilian attacker completed some very good performances in that role during the first half of the season and it’s clear that coach Carlo Ancelotti trusts him to get the job done in that context.

Date: 02/05/2022

Time: 14:00 CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

