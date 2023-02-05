Las Blancas Podcast: Weir’s World

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s dominant performance against Valencia and Caroline Weir’s hattrick.

Talking points:

Lineup selection and Toril sticking with the same XI

Valencia’s dominance in the opening quarter

Valencia’s usage of the goalkeeper in the buildup

Narrow off-the-ball shape for Valencia

Toletti’s resurgence in form and two-way threat

Weir’s movements in and around the box

Wide combination play between Kenti, Athenea and Toletti

Valencia’s equalizer and difficult finish from Carro

Kenti’s first goal in Liga F this season and her overall performance

Zornoza’s role as the wide playmaker and her synergy with Olga

Weir’s first senior hattrick and her influence for Madrid since the signing

Toril’s game management

Tere’s ability to win possession and kickstart attacks

Valencia’s sustained threat throughout the game

Standout youngsters from Valencia and why they are a fun but not as effective side at times

Schedule ahead for Las Blancas

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)