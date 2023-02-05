Real Madrid Castilla knock on Alcorcon’s defensive block, but can only muster a draw

An early Sunday kick-off at Valdebebas saw Real Madrid Castilla take on Alcorcon in what was a big match for both sides.

Heading into the game, Castilla trailed first place Alcorcon by just two points, and a win today would’ve put them at the top of Group 1.

Alcorcon, who of course were the team that humiliated Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid 4 - 0 in the Copa del Rey 13 years ago, hung on as Castilla created multiple good chances.

The game got off to a good start, as Castilla went ahead 1 - 0 through an Alvaro Martin strike. Left-back Rafael Obrador won the ball, and Sergio Arribas set up the chance:

24’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAL ÁLVARO MARTÍN!!!!!!!!



Assist from Sergio Arribas. Superb recovery from Rafel Obrador.



CASTILLA 1-0 ALCORCÓN!!!! pic.twitter.com/V8VY9kuH8a — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 5, 2023

Arribas had multiple good passes in this game, and when the game was tied 1 - 1, nearly found the game winning assist on a though-ball he hit from deep to Obrador, but the chance was saved.

How fun is Arribas? Focal point of everything, and he's everywhere. Through-balls are great, hard to disposses him, works hard to win the ball. Feel like he really fits with the new high-energy / young legs era. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 5, 2023

Castilla spent much of the second half keep possession in Alcorcon’s half, creating overloads, and winning the ball quickly by pressing. But, despite their efforts and good showing, they couldn’t grab the winner.

The draw now sees Raul’s men in second place in the league table.