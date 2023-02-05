 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid Castilla knock on Alcorcon’s defensive block, but can only muster a draw

Raul’s side dominated but couldn’t get the winner

By Managing Madrid
/ new
CF Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid Castilla - Primera RFEF Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

An early Sunday kick-off at Valdebebas saw Real Madrid Castilla take on Alcorcon in what was a big match for both sides.

Heading into the game, Castilla trailed first place Alcorcon by just two points, and a win today would’ve put them at the top of Group 1.

Alcorcon, who of course were the team that humiliated Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid 4 - 0 in the Copa del Rey 13 years ago, hung on as Castilla created multiple good chances.

The game got off to a good start, as Castilla went ahead 1 - 0 through an Alvaro Martin strike. Left-back Rafael Obrador won the ball, and Sergio Arribas set up the chance:

Arribas had multiple good passes in this game, and when the game was tied 1 - 1, nearly found the game winning assist on a though-ball he hit from deep to Obrador, but the chance was saved.

Castilla spent much of the second half keep possession in Alcorcon’s half, creating overloads, and winning the ball quickly by pressing. But, despite their efforts and good showing, they couldn’t grab the winner.

The draw now sees Raul’s men in second place in the league table.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid