Player Ratings: Mallorca 1 - 0 Real Madrid; La Liga 2022 - 2023

Real Madrid fell to Mallorca today in a game they thoroughly deserved to lose. Today’s player ratings will no doubt reflect that.

Starters

Andriy Lunin: 6. Not to blame for Real Madrid’s struggles in open play. He was a bit unlucky on the goal conceded as Nacho’s deflection sent the ball over him and into the net.

Dani Carvajal: 5. Didn’t get involved in the attack much despite not having much to do defensively. Attempted one risky nutmeg deep under pressure and it nearly cost the team. Had one crucial defensive intervention late.

Antonio Rudiger: 6.5. One of the better performers on the night. Had some good challenges and did well on the ball. He was far from Real Madrid’s main issue today.

Nacho Fernandez: 6. A bit unlucky on the own goal, though he could’ve done better to track Muriqi’s run to the near post.

Eduardo Camavinga: 7. He had four massive defensive interventions — all clean. Could’ve done better in the final third. Probably Real Madrid’s brightest player today.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 6.5. His passing was so-so. At times it was quick, efficient. At other times forced and risky. He read passing lanes well until getting subbed off. Also won five aerial duels.

Fede Valverde: 4.5. Poor game from the Uruguayan after a couple good ones prior. He had four shots but none of them close or from good shooting positions. His passing was really shaky.

Dani Ceballos: 6. His least effective game since the World Cup, though, there wasn’t much he could really do against Mallorca’s defensive block. His four key passes were a game high.

Vinicius Jr: 6. He was fouled 10 times and somehow had seven completed dribbles. He also won the penalty. But he also could’ve done much better in his decision making. Pablo Maffeo got the better of him, and often the better choice was to pass it instead of taking on multiple players.

Rodrygo Goes: 6. Like Vinicius, he found it hard to find space and generate shots (though he did end with four of them). He should’ve come over to the left more to link up with Vinicius, and through no fault of his own, he just isn’t the target in the box that Karim Benzema is.

Marco Asensio: 4.5. Largely anonymous. Unfortunately missed a crucial penalty.

Substitutes

Mariano Diaz: 6. One of those rare games that Real Madrid really benefited from his presence. He got on the end of two of the team’s best chances in this game.

Toni Kroos: 6.5. Tried to bring some verticality down the middle when he came on. Had two big interceptions to stop Mallorca counter-attacks.

Luka Modric: 6.5. Some good energy from the Croatian off the bench today, and he was part of the counter-pressing and surge at the end where Real Madrid had Mallorca pinned.

David Alaba: 6.5. His entrance allowed Camavinga to push up the field and he also got up in attack during the last 20 minutes. Nearly had an assist as he put in a perfect cross to Rudiger in the box towards the end of the game.