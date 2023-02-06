Nacho: “You have to leave controversy and nonsense aside,”

Immediately after the final whistle, when Real Madrid fell to a 1 - 0 defeat vs Mallorca, center-back Nacho Fernandez was interviewed pitch-side by Movistar to give his reflection on the loss.

The primary topic he was asked about was the antics on the field, particularly the heavy challenges handed by Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Raillo, and other Mallorca player to Vinicius Jr. Vinicius was also the subject of boos by the crowd every time he touched the ball.

“The theme of Vinicius that is being created does not favor anyone, neither Vinicius himself, nor the public, who mess with the kid without knowing why,” Nacho said after the game. “You have to leave controversy and nonsense aside,”

Nacho makes an important point. What happened in Mallorca today was unpleasant, but certainly not unique. Almost every away stadium Real Madrid travels to there is a recurring theme of verbal and physical abuse aimed at Vinicius. There needs to be a way to diffuse this before it gets out of hand.

Real Madrid’s next away game in La Liga is against Osasuna — a notoriously hostile place to play in. One would hope things will not get ugly there.