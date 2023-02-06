Managing Madrid Podcast: Mallorca 1 - 0 Real Madrid; La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:
- History and math is against Real Madrid
- Real Madrid’s starting lineup vs Mallorca
- What were the problems?
- Some of the Real Madrid excuses
- The amount of free kicks
- Real Madrid’s style of play
- Mallorca’s defensive block.
- What Ancelotti should’ve change at half-time
- Fede Valverde’s performance
- Muriqi’s header
- Carlo Ancelotti’s subs
- Should Marco Asensio have been the one to shoot the PK?
- Ancelotti’s reasoning for Rodrygo Goes not taking the PK.
- Will the Vinicius Jr situation just keep getting worse?
- What he can do differently
- Why the lack of Spanish captains doesn’t help Vinicius’s case
- Some different things that Carlo can do to help the team offensively
- The slight difference when Mariano Diaz entered the field
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
