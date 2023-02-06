Managing Madrid Podcast: Mallorca 1 - 0 Real Madrid; La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

History and math is against Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s starting lineup vs Mallorca

What were the problems?

Some of the Real Madrid excuses

The amount of free kicks

Real Madrid’s style of play

Mallorca’s defensive block.

What Ancelotti should’ve change at half-time

Fede Valverde’s performance

Muriqi’s header

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Should Marco Asensio have been the one to shoot the PK?

Ancelotti’s reasoning for Rodrygo Goes not taking the PK.

Will the Vinicius Jr situation just keep getting worse?

What he can do differently

Why the lack of Spanish captains doesn’t help Vinicius’s case

Some different things that Carlo can do to help the team offensively

The slight difference when Mariano Diaz entered the field

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)