Open Thread: February 6, 2023

YOUR Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a movie night, but barely a RMA game night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So... This Isn’t Going Too Well...

Real Madrid fell again, this time to Mallorca. Los Blancos lost by a single goal (a Nacho own goal of all things), in what was a mediocre performance against a lower-table side who stayed very solid after taking the lead. Madrid even squandered a last-minute golden opportunity when Marco Asensio missed a penalty.

This wasn’t a good performance by Real Madrid standards, no matter how you see it. The team didn’t create much offensively, there was no show to enjoy and the efficiency was also lacking. What is your take on the match and what is it that you think the team is missing right now?

About our Chances

My quickfire response is “improbable”.

Here’s an Idea

Banter

Hey, at the very least, these have six-packs!

Have a nice week, Madridistas. We’ll be chatting a lot this week.

