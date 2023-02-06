 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Courtois likely out of FIFA Club World Cup with groin injury -report

According to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will likely miss this week’s FIFA Club World Cup with the groin injury he picked up this Sunday in Mallorca, according to a report from MARCA. Courtois was ready to feature in the starting lineup as usual but sustained his injury during his warm up routine, so backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had to replace him in the lineup.

Courtois will get tests on his muscle injury this Monday but it looks like he will need to take some time off the fields in order to be 100% ready to face Liverpool in two weeks. Real Madrid’s schedule is going to be frantic, so the coaching staff should be patient with Courtois’ recovery considering how tricky muscle injuries are.

Lunin will be the starting goalkeeper in Madrid’s next few weeks. The Ukrainian player has been solid when given the chance so madridistas around the world will be hoping that he can keep those performances going.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid