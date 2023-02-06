La Liga will investigate racist abuse aimed at Vinicius during Mallorca-Real Madrid game

LaLiga have announced that they will conduct an investigation to find out who was responsible of the racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during Sunday’s game between Mallorca and Los Blancos.

Vinicius suffered racist abuse from the opposing fans once again, and while La Liga say they’re investigating every single one of these incidents, this will most likely end up being empty words and Mallorca will not be punished, similar to what happened with Atletico Madrid’s fans last October.

Opposing fans will keep being racists until La Liga decide to punish the entire club, forcing them to play behind closed doors for a few games. It’s almost impossible to identify the individuals who abused Vinicius, so closing the stadiums where this racist abuse happens will be the only possible solution La Liga can tackle if they truly want to stop these things from happening.