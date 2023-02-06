Bellingham is slipping away from Real Madrid — report

Jude Bellingham, a rising star who has long been on Real Madrid’s radar, could be slipping away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham, 19, and already one of the best midfielders in the world, has had multiple links with Real Madrid over the past year, as the club sees him as a great midfield asset and important piece for the future as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are getting older — with the real possibility of both of them not being at the club within the next year or two.

A report in The Athletic today states that Real Madrid are now accepting of the fact that Bellingham looks to be heading to the Premier League next season, instead of the ideal scenario which would be joining ‘Los Blancos’.

The main barrier, of course, is money. Real Madrid, although in a healthy financial state, simply don’t have the financial muscle as the Premier League. The two main teams they have to go up against are Liverpool and Manchester City.

Although, perhaps his signing is not lost, yet. With today’s findings that Manchester City have breached multiple FFP rules, it’s unclear what their future will be; and Liverpool are in a really poor state. It could be argued that Real Madrid’s project for the future is a lot more enticing.

This will be something that will be drawn out over the next few months. Nothing is set in stone yet.