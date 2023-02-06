Real Madrid announce squad for 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid have published their squad list for this week’s FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco. As expected, Courtois, Benzema and Militao will not travel with the team after being injured during past week.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and Marvel.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Attackers: Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

These three players could potentially travel to play the Final if Real Madrid beat Al-Ahly and they recover in time. Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to win the tournament even without those three starters, so Ancelotti will likely be able to make some rotations at least in the Semifinals.

However, Real Madrid need to bounce back from the abysmal loss to Mallorca, so expect them to take these two games very seriously hoping to gain some momentum.