Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid ignoring obvious solutions; Xavi making tactical tweaks

Kiyan and Diego reflect on a weekend that may have ended the title race

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Bryan Gil back in Sevilla
  • Barcelona’s airtight defense
  • Andreas Christensen: surprisingly good.
  • Xavi Hernandez’s tactical versatility — underrated?
  • Frenkie de Jong’s new role
  • What will happen now with Sergio Busquets injured?
  • Is Xavi going away from the traditional 4-3-3 with two traditional wingers?
  • How “rock bottom” is this for Real Madrid?
  • Vinicius dependency
  • Kiyan’s Castilla rant
  • Reflecting on the Santiago Solari era
  • Why are Real ignoring obvious solutions?
  • What would’ve Xavi’s legacy have been had Pep Guardiola not arrived?
  • Busquets: Systems player?
  • Losing Achraf Hakim
  • And a ton more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

