Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid ignoring obvious solutions; Xavi making tactical tweaks

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Bryan Gil back in Sevilla
- Barcelona’s airtight defense
- Andreas Christensen: surprisingly good.
- Xavi Hernandez’s tactical versatility — underrated?
- Frenkie de Jong’s new role
- What will happen now with Sergio Busquets injured?
- Is Xavi going away from the traditional 4-3-3 with two traditional wingers?
- How “rock bottom” is this for Real Madrid?
- Vinicius dependency
- Kiyan’s Castilla rant
- Reflecting on the Santiago Solari era
- Why are Real ignoring obvious solutions?
- What would’ve Xavi’s legacy have been had Pep Guardiola not arrived?
- Busquets: Systems player?
- Losing Achraf Hakim
- And a ton more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
