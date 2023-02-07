Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid ignoring obvious solutions; Xavi making tactical tweaks

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Bryan Gil back in Sevilla

Barcelona’s airtight defense

Andreas Christensen: surprisingly good.

Xavi Hernandez’s tactical versatility — underrated?

Frenkie de Jong’s new role

What will happen now with Sergio Busquets injured?

Is Xavi going away from the traditional 4-3-3 with two traditional wingers?

How “rock bottom” is this for Real Madrid?

Vinicius dependency

Kiyan’s Castilla rant

Reflecting on the Santiago Solari era

Why are Real ignoring obvious solutions?

What would’ve Xavi’s legacy have been had Pep Guardiola not arrived?

Busquets: Systems player?

Losing Achraf Hakim

And a ton more.

