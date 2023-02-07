Atletico de Madrid offer Ceballos a contract -report

Atletico de Madrid have offered Real Madrid midfielder and soon-to-be free agent Dani Ceballos a contract, according to a report published today on MARCA. Ceballos is still waiting for Real Madrid to submit their own offer and while staying in the club is his main priority, he’s keeping his options open, per that same report.

Real Madrid are also keen on keeping Ceballos. The Spanish midfielder has proven himself as a quality player in recent weeks and his performances have earned him a spot in the rotation. Ceballos wants to stay as well, but Atletico de Madrid are taking advantage of Real’s patience and they’re trying to change Ceballos’ mind while Los Blancos keep waiting.

It’s safe to say that other clubs will try to recruit Ceballos until Real Madrid submit their own offer, so how long will the midfielder wait before considering other options? If Los Blancos truly want to keep him around, they will need to do something sooner rather than later.