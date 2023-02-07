Ancelotti will be sacked if Real Madrid don’t win FIFA Club World Cup -report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be sacked if the team fail to win this week’s FIFA Club World Cup, according to a report from Relevo’s Sergio Santos. Real Madrid have been disappointed with some of Ancelotti’s decisions throughout the season and consider the World Cup a match-ball for the Italian coach, per that same report.

This is classic Florentino Perez. The president always sends these messages to the press whenever the team isn’t performing well and that was one of the main reasons why his relationship with legend Zinedine Zidane deteriorated during his last tenure as the club’s coach.

There are some worrying signs and some of them come from the coach and his staff, granted, but some other decisions taken by the board and Perez himself during the last few months have put the team in a tough spot too.

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to conquer the Club World Cup anyway, so Ancelotti will likely keep his job.