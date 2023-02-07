Ah Ahly head coach Marcel Koller discusses importance of stopping Vinicius

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s clash against Real Madrid tomorrow in the Club World Cup semi-finals. Koller revealed his plan in marking Vinicius, and more.

On marking Vinicius Jr

“We already know that he is very fast. For this reason, it will be very important to try to be able to mark him with two players, and that the winger drops and helps the full-back. This way, we will try to prevent him from being successful one-on-one. We will do everything possible to be able to stop Vini, of course.”

On Real Madrid’s injuries, including Karim Benzema

“We will have our chances. Madrid has a squad, they are a historic club, and casualties will not affect them. Whoever comes in to replace the injured will do very well too. Winning is possible if we focus on our opportunities”.

On his tactical plan

“We must not stay behind, waiting for them, and defend alone. We have to go for the ball with confidence, and attack. We haven’t lost any game yet and this will be an important test. They are the favorites and we will prepare as well as possible”.