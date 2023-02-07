WATCH: Alvaro Rodriguez scores brace vs Venezuela

After helping Uruguay top Group B in the South American Youth Championship, Real Madrid Castilla striker Alvaro Rodriguez continues his scoring form into the final round of the tournament.

Last night against Venezuela’s U-20 side, Alvaro scored two goals in a 4 - 1 route. With the game tied 1 - 1, Alvaro executed a tidy finish in the box in the 35th minute which proved to be the winning goal. Later in the game, in the 78th minute, Alvaro converted Uruguay’s fourth and final goal of the night with a gorgeous one-touch strike.

You can view highlights of the game below:

Uruguay have so far won all three of their games in the final round, scoring seven goals and conceding two in the process. They are tied on points for first with Brazil’s U-20 side, who are ahead only on goal difference.

It’s great to see a Real Madrid player leaving his mark on this tournament. Alvaro looks quite promising.