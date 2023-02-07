Preview, Squad List, Team News: Granadilla Tenerife vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

The match that was supposed to be played back in September, on matchday 3 of Liga F, was postponed due to weather conditions. The reason for this was a strong storm threatening Tenerife and the airport was closed for a few days.

Real Madrid have never won on La Palmera, Granadilla’s infamous home ground with artificial grass. La Palmera’s conditions are very questionable and have been a huge problem for their opponents and a big advantage to the hosts.

In their last encounter on Tenerife last season, the teams split points. However, in the return leg, Las Blancas managed to keep all 3 points at home.

“We have a very complicated game because of its conditions. We have a points advantage with Levante and this is a game in which we can add some more. We have to take this opportunity we have, to put ourselves 5 points ahead of Levante,” speaks Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

The match kicks off on Wednesday, February 8th at 20:00 CET (2pm ET).

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Claudia F. (unknown)

Alberto Toril has almost a full squad to count on. Only Claudia Florentino is missing with the addition of Maite who wasn’t available the last match.