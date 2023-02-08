Open Thread: February 8, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a nightout with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Our Opponents to Be in the CWC Final

That’s if we make it through the semis, of course.

ℹ️ Al Hilal, primer finalista del Mundial de Clubes.

#ClubWC

A Message Full of Hope

Barcelona are points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.



Barcelona are points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.

They've won La Liga all times they've had at least an -point advantage at the top during the season

Look, a remontada like this would require two miracles at this point. First and foremost, we need to stop dropping points and up our quality of football (ie the Mallorca game can’t be repeated, but we ’ve been saying that for a while). Two, Barcelona would have to stop winning games they shouldn’t.

Something...?

Real Madrid are looking at players. They will do something in the summer transfer window. @FabrizioRomano

So, we are expected to do something, eh? Remember the good ol’ days, when we knew there would be fireworks in the summer transfer window? Yeah, me too. These days, though, it looks like reinforcements we obviously need are the exception, rather than the rule.