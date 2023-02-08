 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: February 8, 2023

Your Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a nightout with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Our Opponents to Be in the CWC Final

That’s if we make it through the semis, of course.

A Message Full of Hope

Look, a remontada like this would require two miracles at this point. First and foremost, we need to stop dropping points and up our quality of football (ie the Mallorca game can’t be repeated, but we ’ve been saying that for a while). Two, Barcelona would have to stop winning games they shouldn’t.

Something...?

So, we are expected to do something, eh? Remember the good ol’ days, when we knew there would be fireworks in the summer transfer window? Yeah, me too. These days, though, it looks like reinforcements we obviously need are the exception, rather than the rule.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid