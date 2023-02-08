Real Madrid vs Al-Ahly, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid face Egypt’s Al-Ahly in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal. Los Blancos received a warning during Tuesday’s match between Flamengo and Al-Hilal, where the Brazilian team got knocked out of the competition after a very solid performance from the Saudi Arabian side.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Al-Ahly predicted XI: El Shanawy, Hany, Metwaly, Abdelmonem, Maaloul, Dieng, Kahraba, Fathi, El Solia, Mohamed, Tau.

Ancelotti’s men need to bounce back and this game represents the perfect opportunity for them to do so. They’re the heavy favorites but they should not expect a comfortable game either, as Al-Ahly are a well-organized team who have been succeeding for many years now and know how to play together.

Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric and Valverde are expected to return to the starting lineup together, so Ancelotti will be hoping to see them playing with the chemistry they displayed during the first half of the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/08/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

