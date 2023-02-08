Real Madrid vs Al-Ahly 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch FIFA Club World Cup online

Real Madrid face Al-Ahly in the 2023 FIFA World Cup Semifinal. Al-Hilal beat Flamengo last night for a place in the Final and will be waiting for the winner of today’s matchup, with Madrid being the heavy favorites to go through.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men completed a disastrous performance last Sunday against Mallorca, so it’s safe to assume that Real Madrid will be ready to bounce back and make a statement. Tchouameni, Kroos and Modric will likely feature in the starting lineup and Valverde could return to the right wing spot, given that Rodrygo will be replacing Benzema as the team’s striker.

Madrid will be tempted to sleepwalk through this game but they will need to take it very, very seriously if they want to avoid a scare. Al-Ahly have the defensive structure and the composure to make things difficult for Los Blancos if they don’t show up.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/08/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.