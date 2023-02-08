CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Al-Ahly, 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Al-Ahly in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Nacho, Alaba, Rudiger, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Al-Ahly starting XI (TBC): El Shanawy, Hany, Metwaly, Abdelmonem, Maaloul, Dieng, Kahraba, Fathi, El Solia, Mohamed, Tau.

Real Madrid will need to take this match seriously, as Flamengo and Al-Hilal proved during Tuesday’s first Semifinal. Apparently, Ancelotti’s job is on the line in this tournament, so Los Blancos will need to show up and prove they’re still candidates to win every major trophy this season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Date: 02/08/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco.

Available TV: Telecinco, FOX Sports

Available Streaming: FOX Sports App

