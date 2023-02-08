UDG Tenerife vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The match that was supposed to be played back in September, on matchday 3 of Liga F, was postponed due to weather conditions. The reason for this was a strong storm threatening Tenerife and the airport was closed for a few days.

Real Madrid have never won on La Palmera, Granadilla’s infamous home ground with artificial grass. La Palmera’s conditions are very questionable and have been a huge problem for their opponents and a big advantage to the hosts.

“We have a very complicated game because of its conditions. We have a points advantage with Levante and this is a game in which we can add some more. We have to take this opportunity we have, to put ourselves 5 points ahead of Levante,” speaks Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 08/02/2023

Time: 20:00 CET (2pm ET)

Venue: La Palmera

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube